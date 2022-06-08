AlphabetDeal · 32 mins ago
$10 $12
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Tail Toys Treat Dispenser in several colors (Yellow pictured) for $11.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops the price to $10.19. With free shipping, that's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable
- breathable hole design
Details
Comments
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Solimo Dry Dog Food 15-lb. Bag
$5 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Solimo Dry Dog Food 15-lb. Bag in Beef or Chicken for $10.99. Clip the on-page coupon and checkout with Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $4.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- trial size
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Halti Front Control Dog Harness
$7 $25
free shiping w/ Prime
Amazon offers this Halti Front Control Adjustable Dog Harness for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5 and a cheap price for such a harness. Buy Now
Features
- available in Small or Medium
Amazon · 1 day ago
Uervoton 100-oz. Pet Water Fountain
$25 $50
free shipping
Uervoton via Amazon offers its Uervoton 100-oz. Pet Water Fountain for $58.99. Coupon code "Q2LGYFOJ" cuts that to $29.49. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $49.99 before coupon, $24.99 after. Buy Now
Features
- 2 flow modes
- water level monitor & auto shut-off
- smart control via PetFun app
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Degol Collapsible Pet Bowl 5-Pack
$7 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Degol via Amazon offers its Degol Collapsible Pet Bowl 5-Pack for $11.99. Coupon code "IUTE5VWM" cuts the price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of BPA-free, food grade, non-toxic silicone
- holds up to 12-oz.
- dishwasher safe
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
4 mos ago
Arm & Hammer Cat Litter Products
free after rebate
Save up to $19 on a variety of cat litter
Arm & Hammer offers a selection of its Arm & Hammer cat litter for free via the mail-in rebates listed below. The deals, each ending November 30, 2020, unless otherwise noted:
- Free Arm & Hammer Feline Pine Cat Litter (up to $18.99) purchased at Petco retail stores only (ends 3/31)
- free Arm & Hammer Cloud Control 19-lb. Cat Litter (pictured, up to $15.99)
- free Arm & Hammer Cloud Control 14-lb. Cat Litter (up to $10.99)
Ends Today
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Feandrea Cat Trees
up to 23% off
free shipping
Today only, Amazon takes up to 23% off a selection of Feandrea cat trees. (It's advertised as such but discounts go higher.) Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Chewy · 1 mo ago
True Acre Dog Food at Chewy
Buy 1, get 2nd free
free shipping w/ $49
Save on food and treas in a variety of flavors
At Chewy, buy one bag of True Acre dog food or box of True Acre Dog treats and get a second of equal or lesser value for free. (You can mix and match.) Plus, order via Autoship & Save to get an extra 10% off. Shipping adds $4.95, although orders of $49 or more (before discount) bag free shipping. A couple of eligible best bets, with prices before discounts:
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack
$9 $11
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
8-Tier Portable Shoe Closet
$30
free shipping
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find
AlphabetDeal offers the 8-Tier Portable Shoe Closet in Gray or Navy for $34.99. Coupon code "Dealnews" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's made of polyester with sturdy steel tubing and can hold up to 24 pairs of shoes.
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
AXE Body Spray 15-Pack
$34 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the AXE Body Spray 15-Pack for $39.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts that price to $33.99. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5-oz. cans
- assorted fragrances
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit
$17 $28
free shipping
Puhibuox via Amazon offers the Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit for $27.79. Coupon code "SZCEJ8TA" drops the price to $16.67. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof case
- flashlight requires 1 AA battery (not included)
- carry bag
- Model: kit-14
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Happygame High Back Gaming Chair
$66 $220
free shipping
Happygame via Amazon offers its Happygame High Back Gaming Chair in Black for $219.99. Clip the on-page 30% off coupon and apply code "E3W4EBNG" to cut that to $65.99. With free shipping, that's $154 off and the lowest price we could find by $245. Buy Now
Features
- 90-150° reclining angle
- 380-lbs. max weight capacity
- adjustable height & arm rests
- retractable footrest
- detachable headrest pillow & moulded foam lumbar pillow
- Model: OS7702
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 7 hrs ago
42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella
$6 $20
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella in Black for $6.49 with free shipping. That's less than a third of what you'd pay elsewhere for a similar umbrella. Buy Now
Features
- 7.5" closed
