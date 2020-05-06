Personalize your DealNews Experience
MTV and VH1 present #AloneTogether, the digital coloring book that features iconic moments from an assortment of shows. Shop Now
That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now at Amazon
Is the table you're sitting in front of masculine or feminine? Which pronoun do you use when you're addressing your boss? What's the difference between "Ser" and "Estar"? You'll find answers to these questions and more in Sergio Rodriguez' guide, which is currently completamente gratis. (That means completely free and a $4 savings.) Shop Now at Amazon
Save $5 and test out all 101 family-friendly recipes inspired by the Mediterranean diet. Shop Now at Amazon
Spring clean your entire life, including your mind, with this free ebook. Shop Now at Amazon
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
