21 hrs ago
up to 30% off preorders
free shipping w/ $181.23

The pre-order section allows you to plan ahead and save. Plus, it has the best imitation pair of the Chanel Dad sandals going at a fraction of the price. Shop Now

  • Shipping is free on orders over $150 $181.23.
  • Pictured are the Alohas Women's Hook-Loop Sandals for $155 ($26 off).
  • Posted by Aoife.
  • Why does she love this deal? "This is a great, sustainable brand that only make the quantity that's actually ordered so there is no waste. They keep up with trends too, which is not always the case with sustainable fashion".
  • Published 21 hr ago
    Verified 4 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
