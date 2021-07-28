up to 30% off preorders

The pre-order section allows you to plan ahead and save. Plus, it has the best imitation pair of the Chanel Dad sandals going at a fraction of the price. Shop Now
- Shipping is free on orders over $150.
- Pictured are the Alohas Women's Hook-Loop Sandals for $154 ($27 off).
- Posted by Aoife.
- Why does she love this deal? "This is a great, sustainable brand that only make the quantity that's actually ordered so there is no waste. They keep up with trends too, which is not always the case with sustainable fashion".
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Save on over 2,000 items, including apparel, accessories, and home items. Shop Now at T.J.Maxx
- Shipping adds $8.99, but orders $89 or more get free shipping with code "SHIIP89".
Save on toys, kitchen appliances, phone accessories, bedding, power tools, exercise gear, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on baby carriers and strollers, hand sanitizer, a laptop, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
Sign up for Popeyes Rewards and get a free chicken sandwich with your first purchase of $10 or more, or a free small drink when a friend refers you to play the Popeyes Summer Road Trip (code will be sent). Shop Now
- Restrictions apply.
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
Fill out a short form to get a free men's or women's 1-oz. sample. Shop Now
- You can get up to one sample of each sample per household.
Sign In or Register