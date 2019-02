As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers the Aloe and Bamboo Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow forwithfor shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a similar pillow by $2. It's also available in King size for just $2.99 more. It features a removable bamboo cover and measures 28" x 19" in Queen and 36" x 19" in King. Deal ends today.