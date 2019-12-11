Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 17 mins ago
Alltrade Tools Tools-2-Go 83-Piece Automotive Tool Set w/ Roll-Up Pouch
$41 w/ $8 in Rakuten Points $70
free shipping

Thanks to the included $8 in Rakuten Points, this is the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by ToolSmithDirect via Rakuten.
Features
  • spline style sockets that fit SAE and metric nuts and bolts
  • double-sided open-end wrenches and an adjustable wrench
  • bit driver and 20 bits
  • includes LED work light, electrical tape, and more
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Automotive Rakuten Alltrade Tools
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register