New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$35 $60
free shipping
Toolsmith Direct via Rakuten offers the Alltrade Tools PowerGlow 1,500-Lumen COB LED Rechargeable Work Light / Battery Pack for $43.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $35.19. With free shipping, that's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- USB port
- swivel base
- wall mountable
- 3 brightness levels
- Model: 650307E
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 2 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
That Daily Deal · 5 hrs ago
Rechargeable LED Flashlight w/ Built-In 2,200mAh Power Bank
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the 10-watt Adjustable Zoom Rechargeable LED Flashlight with Built-In 2,200mAh Portable Battery Pack for $9.49 with free shipping. That's $3 under our expired mention from four days ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 18. Buy Now
Features
- glow-in-the-dark tactical switch
- 500-lumen output
- USB charging (includes cable)
Bestekmall · 2 wks ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "AE6GV9XR" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 6,000-lumen output
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- E26/E27 base
Rakuten · 16 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 18. Shop Now
Tips
- $60 maximum discount
- limit one redemption per household
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$176 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $176.06. With free shipping, that's $31 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included a $31 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $24, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Sign In or Register