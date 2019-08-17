New
Allen Edmonds · 46 mins ago
Allen Edmonds Shell Cordovan Money Clip/Card Case
$64 $175
free shipping

Allen Edmonds offers its Allen Edmonds Shell Cordovan Money Clip/Card Case in Black for an in-cart price of $63.98 with free shipping. That's a savings of $95 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • genuine Horween Shell Cordovan leather
  • handcrafted in the USA
  • 2 slots and interior pocket
