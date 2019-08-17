Personalize your DealNews Experience
Allen Edmonds offers its Allen Edmonds Shell Cordovan Money Clip/Card Case in Black for an in-cart price of $63.98 with free shipping. That's a savings of $95 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Ray-Ban Men's 57mm Pillow Polarized Rectangle Sunglasses in Black for $46.47 plus $7.95 for shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Allen Edmonds takes an extra 20% off clearance styles, rendering total discounts of up to 80% off as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. (Eligible items are marked. The discount applies in-cart.) Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $50 bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
