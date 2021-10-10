New
Allen Edmonds · 1 hr ago
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $100
Save on over 275 styles - including many rarely-reduced styles - during Allen Edmonds biggest sale of the season. Shop Now at Allen Edmonds
Tips
- Pictured is the Allen Edmonds Men's Strandmok Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole for $255.50 ($110 off)
- Orders of $100 or more ship free; otherwise, shipping adds $8.95.
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
REI · 6 days ago
REI Footwear Deals
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
Save on over 1,000 shoes, socks, and accessories, from brands like Keen, Merrell, Brooks, Hoka, and many more. Shop Now at REI
Tips
- Pictured are the Hoka One One Men's Rincon 2 Shoes for $92.93 ($22 off).
- Shipping is free over $50; Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
Vans · 1 mo ago
Vans Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on this iconic brand's unique selection of socks, shirts, skate shoes, and more in this sale collection of over 200 items. Shop Now at Vans
Belk · 5 days ago
Men's Clearance Shoes at Belk
sneakers from $38, boots from $22
free shipping w/ $49
Save on more than 70 styles. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders over $49.
- Pictured are the Under Armour Men's Charged Impulse Shoes for $52.50 (low by $17).
6pm · 1 wk ago
6pm Clearance Sale
up to 85% off
free shipping w/ $50 or 2+ items
Get deep discounts on styles for men, women, and kids, including shoes, clothing, bags, eyewear, and more. Save on brands like Sam Edelman, J.Crew, Jessica Simpson, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
Tips
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
