Allen Edmonds · 1 hr ago
Allen Edmonds Factory-Seconds Sale: Up to 60% off
up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $50

Allen Edmonds cuts up to 60% off its factory-second shoes during its Factory-Seconds Sale, with prices starting at $47. Plus, most orders receive free shipping as It's free over $50. Shop Now

  • These shoes may have minor cosmetic blemishes that do not affect the fit, comfort, or durability of the shoes. Some sizes may be limited.
