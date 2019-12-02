Open Offer in New Tab
Allen Edmonds · 52 mins ago
Allen Edmonds Black Friday Sale
20% off
free shipping w/ $75

Now is the time to stock up and save on those shoes and other accessories you've always wanted. This sale is only the second sitewide discount we've seen all year. Shop Now at Allen Edmonds

Tips
  • Discount applies automatically in-cart.
  • The Cordovan Collection gets 15% off instead.
  • Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
  • Expires 12/2/2019
