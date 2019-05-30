Playa Hotels & Resorts via Dunhill Travel takes up to 60% off stays at All-Inclusive Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, during its Memorial Day Extended Sale. This 4-star resort has an Expedia rating of 90% based on 2,451 reviews. Book this travel deal by May 31 for stays through December 23. Shop Now
Tips
  • Select stays earn up to $200 in resort coupons.
  • Blackout dates and some exclusions apply.