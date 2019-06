BookIt via Dunhill Travel takes 70% off stays at the all-inclusive Cozumel Palace All Suites Resort in Cozumel, Mexico. Plus, cut an extra $50 off stays of 5 to 6 nights via coupon code "RESORT50" or an extra $100 off stays of 7 nights or more via "RESORT100". Even better, you'll also bag two 25-minute massages for free. Book this travel deal by June 17. Shop Now