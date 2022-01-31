Take 30% off stays in the Garden of Eden Apple Suite at Cove Haven when you book a mid-week stay. Shop Now at ShermansTravel
- Offer is valid on 2-night minimum stays on Sundays through Thursdays.
- Book this offer by June 30.
- The 3.5-star Cove Haven Resort in Lakeville, PA has an Expedia rating of 74% based on 995 reviews.
Expires 1/31/2022
Stay in a two story chalet on the banks of Bass Lake at a $103 low. The Chalet sleeps up to 6, and you'll receive $20 credit for breakfast and $40 credit for dinner at Ducey's on the Lake Bar & Grill. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- The lead price is available for stays through March 31. (It's $359 for stays from April 3 through May 25.)
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 24 hours prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Price is based on two adults; additional adults can stay for $20/night. Children 12 and under stay free.
- The Pines Resort in Bass Lake, CA, has an Expedia rating of 86% based on 789 reviews.
While that's "just" $198 less than booking this fully refundable Water Villa stay elsewhere, booking through Travelzoo scores a range of perks, including daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, 30-minute couple's massage, 30-minute portrait photography session, discounted speedboat transfers, complimentary snorkeling gear use, and discounted additional nights. Even better, the price above includes local taxes and service charges, which typically add more than $600. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel deal for stays from May 1 through December 22. (A nightly surcharge of $260 applies on stays from Nov. 1 through December 22.)
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- The 5-star Velassaru Maldives has an Expedia rating of 96% baed on 676 reviews.
It's the best rate we could find for a 4-night stay at this Canadian bay-front village resort by at least $945. That gets you your choice of a 3- or 4-bedroom condo or 4-bedroom chalet for up to eight people -- so if you're splitting the cost amongst you and your seven buddies, each person pays just $25 per night (before taxes/fees). Plus, you'll get free WiFi, parking, and private beach access, which is an additional savings of CA$485 (around $389 US). Even better, if your travel plans change, you'll get a full refund. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from September 6, 2021 through March 28, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Blackout dates apply; a 13% tax and select fees (varies by room type) are not included in the price above and are paid directly to the hotel.
- The 3-star Tyrolean Village Resorts in The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada, has a Tripadvisor (Canada) rating of 80% based on 282 reviews and a Google rating of 84% based on 167 reviews.
- free WiFi, parking, and private beach access (savings of CA$485, or around $389 US)
- 10% off added weekend stays for select chalets and condos
Save on hotels in Las Vegas, Orlando, New York, Dominican Republic, Denver, Dallas, and many more. Shop Now at Groupon
Fly to the islands and stay at the world famous Waikiki Beach Hilton in early 2022 at a $190 low. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- A nightly resort fee of $57.48 is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel upon check-in.
- Book this travel deal by December 31 for stays through March 9, 2022.
- roundtrip economy airfare into Honolulu, HI (HNL)
- 4-night stay at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort
