Playa Hotels & Resorts via Dunhill Travel takesstays at All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic, during its Grand Pre-Opening Sale. This adults-only resort is set to open on November 1 and will feature a waterpark, six restaurants, and 375 suites. Additional fees and blackout dates apply. Book this travel deal by March 31 for stays from November 1 through February 27, 2020.