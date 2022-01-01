Save 20% off rack rates and bag the lowest rates of the season at this all inclusive adults-only private beach resort. You'll have your pick of five restaraunts, seven bars and lounges, six pools, nightly entertainment, and more. Shop Now at Dunhill Travel
- Book this travel deal by January 3 for stays through June 30, 2023.
- The 5-star Sanctuary Cap Cana in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic has an Expedia rating of 94% based on 991 reviews.
Relax at this luxury beach resort at a $247 low. Plus, you'll bag daily breakfast, an hour-long Thai massage, free WiFi, discounted food and drinks, and late checkout. Even better, you can travel any time throughout 2022. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays through December 20, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Select dates incur an additional nightly fee.
- The 5-star Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort in Wichit has an Expedia rating of 86% based on 542 reviews.
It's the best rate we could find for a 4-night stay at this Canadian bay-front village resort by at least $945. That gets you your choice of a 3- or 4-bedroom condo or 4-bedroom chalet for up to eight people -- so if you're splitting the cost amongst you and your seven buddies, each person pays just $25 per night (before taxes/fees). Plus, you'll get free WiFi, parking, and private beach access, which is an additional savings of CA$485 (around $389 US). Even better, if your travel plans change, you'll get a full refund. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from September 6, 2021 through March 28, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Blackout dates apply; a 13% tax and select fees (varies by room type) are not included in the price above and are paid directly to the hotel.
- The 3-star Tyrolean Village Resorts in The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada, has a Tripadvisor (Canada) rating of 80% based on 282 reviews and a Google rating of 84% based on 167 reviews.
- free WiFi, parking, and private beach access (savings of CA$485, or around $389 US)
- 10% off added weekend stays for select chalets and condos
That's the best nightly rate we could find for this Las Vegas landmark by at least $8. Buy Now at Groupon
- Book this travel deal for stays through January 31, 2022.
- A $35 daily resort fee is not included and is paid directly to the hotel upon check-in.
- Cancel at least 48 hours before your planned dates to avoid any fees.
- The 3.5-star Luxor Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas, NV has an Expedia rating of 74% based on 22,400 reviews.
That's $152 per night and the best rate we could find for this 4-star beachfront stay by $242. You'll stay in a Pool-View Suite and bag a host of extras, including welcome drink, personalized check-in, three a la carte meals daily, and more. Buy Now at Groupon
- A $10 nightly resort fee applies.
- Stay up to date with all health protocols as negative test results may be required prior to boarding your international flight. (Flights are not included in this deal.)
- Plans change? Cancel at least 16 days prior to check in to avoid any fees.
- The 4-start Senses Riviera Maya by Artisan in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, as an Expedia rating of 80% based on 907 reviews.
Save $20 on this mid-February cruise from Miami. Buy Now at Dunhill Travel
- It's the first offer on the landing page.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Stay up to date with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line health protocols, as proof of vaccination and negative test results may be required prior to embarkation.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Freedom of the Seas departs from Miami, FL on February 14.
