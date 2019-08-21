Walmart · 52 mins ago
All Detergent all Powercore Pacs Laundry Detergent 50-Count Tub
Amazon offers the all Powercore Pacs Laundry Detergent 50-Count Tub for $8.99. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $8.54. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $6.

Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Walmart still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now

  • Walmart charges the same via pickup
  • contains one tub of 50 Powercore Pacs, with one regular load per pac
