Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Amazon offers the all Powercore Pacs Laundry Detergent 50-Count Tub for $8.99. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $8.54. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Walmart still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Wet and Forget Shower Cleaner 64-oz. Bottle for $15.45. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our June mention and $3 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Windex Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner 23-oz. Trigger Bottle in Crystal Rain for $2.50. Clip the 47 cents off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $1.91. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by around $3.
Update: The clippable coupon is so gone, but the price has dropped to $2.38. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bissell Refresh Manual Sweeper in Blossom or Pirouette for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Sign In or Register