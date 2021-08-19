All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale at Home & Cook: up to 87% off + extra 10% off
Home & Cook · 25 mins ago
All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale
up to 87% off + extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $75

Save on a selection of factory seconds of some of the best cookware made. Plus, apply code "ACVIP10" to get an additional 10% savings on orders of $75 or more and free shipping (another savings of $7.95). The stacking discount is the best we've seen since last September. Shop Now at Home & Cook

  • You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
  • These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
  • All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
  • Code "ACVIP10"
