Home & Cook · 1 hr ago
up to 81% off + extra 15% off
free shipping
Coupon code "VIP15" cuts an extra 15% off and eliminates the $7.95 shipping fee. Shop Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- Enter your email address to access this sale.
- These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Carote 8" Non-stick Frying Pan Skillet
$10 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Carote Brands via Amazon.
Features
- non-stick cast aluminum interior
- Bakelite handle
- oven safe to 350°F
- Model: TJ8128
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Prepworks 2.5-Cup Measuring Jug
$3 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- dishwasher-safe
- graduated markings
- both standard and metric measurements
- Model: BA-3405
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Granitestone Diamond Blue 14" Nonstick Frying Pan
$25 $40
free shipping
Save 37% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- ergonomically-designed stay-cool stainless steel handles
- oven-safe to 500 degrees
- dishwasher-safe
- Model: 7074
Belk · 2 wks ago
KitchenAid Cookware at Belk
55% off + extra 10% off via pickup
free shipping w/ $25
Save on a selection of cookware from the brand known for its quality products. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to get an additional 10% discount and dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
