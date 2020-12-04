New
Home & Cook · 56 mins ago
up to 85% off
Save on a wide range of blemished (but new) cookware and kitchen accessories. Shop Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- Enter your email address to access this sale.
- These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured is the KRUPS Thermobrew Programmable Coffee Maker for $29.98 (double that elsewhere)
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/5/2020
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
New
Ends Today
Woot! An Amazon Company · 3 hrs ago
KitchenAid Favorites at Woot
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on small appliances, cutlery, cookware, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- KitchenAid 18/10 Stainless Steel Steamer for $19.99 (pictured, low by $10)
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Instant Pot Mini 6-Quart Cooking Pot
$20 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a low by $6 and the best price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Dishwasher safe
- Markings at 1/2 and 2/3
- Model: IP-POT-SS304-60
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Electric Teppanyaki Table Top Grill Griddle
$70 $100
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $20 via coupon code "DNEP22083". Buy Now at Costway
Features
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Amazon · 1 mo ago
King Kooker 12-Slot Leg and Wing Grill Rack
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge $27 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's back in-stock on November 5, but can still be purchased at this price today.
Features
- measures 15" x 5" x 6.25"
- Model: 12WR
