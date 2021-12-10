Save on fry pans, copper core cookware sets, stainless steel sauce pans, brushed cookware, and more. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access the sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
It's $130 off list and the best price we could find by $40 for one with the potholders included. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- hard-anodized aluminum construction
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- oven safe to 500° (without lid)
- dishwasher safe
- includes lid
That's $52 under the best price we could find for a factory-first one elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- safe up to 700 degrees
- dishwasher safe
It's $55 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- handcrafted in the USA
- stay-cool riveted handle
That is $30 less than you'd pay for a new-in-box pan. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- hard-anodized aluminum construction
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- oven safe to 500° (without lid)
- dishwasher safe
- includes lid
Save on select small appliances, cookware sets, bakeware, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Calphalon Premier 15-Pc. Space Saving Pots & Pans Set for $449.99 (a low by $200).
With over 170 items to choose from, prices start from $16 and include tagines, steamers, skillets, woks, saucepans, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
- Pictured is the All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets 8" and 10" Set for $69.96 (low by $17).
That is a $60 drop from our mention last month. Buy Now at Amazon
- stock pot
- 3 saucepans
- saute pan
- casserole pan
- Model: 80156/043DS
- UPC: 016017154483
You'd pay $12 more from Lodge direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-seasoned
- compatible with induction cooktops
- made in the USA
- Model: L9MWPLT
There are eight single items and sets to choose from. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Pictured is the All-Clad 12" Hard Anodized Fry Pan w/ Lid for $49.95 ($65 off)
It's $60 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- heavy gauge stainless steel construction
- oversized handles
That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new-in-box roaster. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- stainless steel construction
- dishwasher-safe; oven-safe to 500° F
- includes roasting rack
Save on a range of pans, pots, bakeware, and accessories, all for $50 or less. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Pictured is the packaging-damaged All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 13x20" Grill for $49.95 (low by $42).
That's $400 under the next lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- 10" fry pan
- 2-qt. covered saucepan
- 3-qt. covered sauté pan
- 6-qt. covered stockpot
Sign In or Register