All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale at Home & Cook: Up to 82% off

New
Home & Cook · 59 mins ago
up to 82% off
Save on a selection of factory seconds of some of the best cookware made. Shop Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
Details
Comments
-
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Macy's · 2 days ago
Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Cabinet Door Pan Lid Organizer 4-Pack
$9.99 $17
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Features
- mounts via 3M VHB tape
- accommodates lids from 6" to 9.5" in diameter
- Model: 85149
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart 10" Cast Iron Grilling Wok
$22 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- pre-seasoned
- Model: CCW-800
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ailwyn 11" Deep Frying Pan w/ Lid
$35 $50
free shipping
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "XGYE8FBO" to save $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ailwyn US Flagship Store via Amazon.
Features
- nonstick
- heat-resistant silicon handle
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Home-Complete 3-Piece Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set
$20 $25
free shipping w/ $45
Thanks to coupon code "KITCHEN20", that's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping fee.
Features
- includes 10", 8", and 6" pans
- Model: HW031128
Sign In or Register