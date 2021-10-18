Save on a variety of stainless steel and anodized cookware and Pro Release bakeware. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access the sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Pictured is the All-Clad Vip Factory Seconds 8-Qt. Stainless Steel Stockpot with Lid for $129.95 ($215 off).
Expires 10/20/2021
Save 20% to 50% off popular kitchen brands, and up to 60% off furniture this Fall. That includes 20% off Breville coffee makers, 25% off Le Creuset demi kettles, up to 25% off KitchenAid, up to 40% off Staub cookware, up to 40% off Staub ceramic bakeware, and much more. It also has decor starting from $2, and furniture from $17. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95, although many items ship for free.
It's $3 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen in nearly two years. It's the best price we could find today by $30. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Black, Red, or Champagne.
- includes pans, skillets, a baking sheet, and utensils
- nonstick
- durable aluminum
- oven safe to 350°F
- dishwasher safe
- Model: B059SG64
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- This pan is uncoated and will darken and develop a custom patina the more it's seasoned.
- measures 23.5" x 12" x 5.5"
- 1.5mm gauge carbon steel
- removable solid birchwood handle
- Model: J21-9979
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes lid
- dishwasher safe
- Cool Grip handles
- Model: 719-14
You'd pay $50 for it elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
That's a savings of $140 off the list price. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- As the page details state, there is no lid included.
It's a savings of $120 off list and the bet price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- stainless steel
- plastic lid
- dishwasher safe
- large easy to grip handles
That's a savings of $185. You'll pay at least $320 if purchased in top-quality condition. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- 18/10 stainless steel
- tri-ply construction
- interior starburst finish for stick resistance
