All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale at Home & Cook: Up to 70% off

New
Home & Cook · 55 mins ago
up to 70% off
$8 shipping
Save on a selection of factory seconds of some of the best cookware made. Shop Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 5/23/2021
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Tayama 12.6" Ceremic Nonstick Wok
$23
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Features
- loop handle
- safe to use with induction cooker, gas stove, or electric stove
- Model: TWG-32
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart Taco Grilling Rack
$11 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Oster Findley 13.8" Nonstick Carbon Steel Wok
$14
pickup
It's a low by $4, although it's $25 or more shipped from most retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Features
- lightweight carbon steel
- wooden handle
- non-stick interior
- hand wash only
- Model: 985100951M
Monoprice · 1 mo ago
Monoprice 4-Piece Camping Cookware Kit
$9.99
free shipping w/ $39
It's an efficient and portable solution for camping outdoors. Buy Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.49 or orders of $39 or more ship for free.
Features
- aluminum
- includes 2 pots and 2 pans
- Model: APG-CK05
Sign In or Register