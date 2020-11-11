New
All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale
50% to 70% off most items

Save on a wide range of blemished (but new) cookware and kitchen accessories. Shop Now at Home & Cook

  • Enter your email address to access this sale.
  • These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
  • All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
  • Shipping adds $7.95.
  • Pictured is the All-Clad Master Chef 8" and 10" Fry Pan Set for $89.95 ($95 off)
  • Expires 11/11/2020
