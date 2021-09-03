All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set for $300

Save $540 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- 10" fry pan
- 2-qt. covered saucepan
- 3-qt. covered sauté pan
- 6-qt. covered stockpot
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $30 under the lowest we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. (This item has damaged packaging.)
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- BPA-free plastic lid
- 18/10 stainless steel
- oven-save to 600° Fahrenheit; dishwasher-safe
That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set elsewhere.
Update: The price increased to $27.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Posted by Amy.
- Why she loves this deal: "When I was ready to branch out into making new dishes with my multi-cooker, I knew my 'conventional' cookware wouldn't work. So, I invested in this set and I'm ready to try steaming vegetables, and baking cheesecakes."
- fits 6-or 8-quart multi-cookers
- set includes 2 stainless steel steamer baskets; 1 nonstick springform pan; 1 long-handled steaming rack; 1 egg bites mold; 1 egg rack; 2 silicone oven mitts; 1 egg beater; 1 silicone scrubber; 1 dish plate clip; kitchen tongs; 3 magnetic cheat sheets; 1 steamer divider
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 8" and 10" pans
- Model: 2100093963
- UPC: 702916264179, 787543835589, 032406048461, 882697434944, 709832502538, 791769508134, 748077118104, 735343386602
Save $70 off list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge.
- 1- & 2-qt. covered saucepans
- 5-qt. covered dutch oven
- 8" & 10" frying pans
- 3 vented lids
Save an extra $6 by applying coupon code "ULTIMATE", for a total of $66 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, or is free with orders of $25 or more; store pickup may also be available.
- 8" fry pan
- 10.25" griddle
- 1-qt. saucepan w/ lid
Apply coupon code "LABOR" to save on apparel, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Coupon code "LABOR" cuts it to $75 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available at this price in Grey Check.
- It's also available in Blue Plaid for $23.99 after the same coupon ($71 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Dozens of styles and colors are marked 30% off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 501 '93 Fit Straight Jeans for $41.70 ($28 off).
Show off your personal style and save on hats and caps. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Apply coupon code "ACVIP10" to get this deal. That's $165 under the lowest price we could find for a new retail unit. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Enter your email address to see this deal.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- cast iron pot
- digital timer
- 6 cooking programs
Sign In or Register