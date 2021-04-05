New
All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 7.5" French Skillet
$50 $70
free shipping

Coupon code "LOW50" drops it to $20 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 3-ply bonding
  • stick resistant finish
  • dishwasher safe
  • oven & broiler safe up to 600 degrees
  • Code "LOW50"
  • Expires 4/12/2021
