All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 7.5" French Skillet for $40

That's $9 under our mention from last week and the best price we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $10.) Buy Now at Macy's
- 3-ply bonding
- stick-resistant finish
- dishwasher-safe
- oven & broiler safe up to 600 degrees
Published 1 hr ago
Coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off already discounted cookware, including Dutch ovens, fry pans, and more. That's an extra 5% better than our mention of this collection from three weeks ago. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get it for $6 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Macy's
- Amazon essentially ties this price at one cent more.
- Choose free pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Or pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
- pre-seasoned w/ natural oils
- can be used on gas, electric stove, & induction
- extended stainless steel handle & helper handle
- Model: LCI-19008
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- loop handle
- safe to use with induction cooker, gas stove, or electric stove
- Model: TWG-32
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
Save on almost 1,000 jerseys, caps, T-shirts, and more from brands including Nike and adidas. Better yet, coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off around half the available items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the '47 Brand Atlanta Braves MVP Cap for $19.59 after code "FRIEND" (low by $9).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- measures 3.25" x 6.75" x 8.6"
- universal fit
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
