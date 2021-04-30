All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 7.5" French Skillet for $40
Macy's · 1 hr ago
All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 7.5" French Skillet
$40 $100
free shipping

That's $9 under our mention from last week and the best price we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $10.) Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 3-ply bonding
  • stick-resistant finish
  • dishwasher-safe
  • oven & broiler safe up to 600 degrees
