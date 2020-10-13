Apply coupon code "FALL" to take an extra 25% off cookware and utensils. Shop Now at Macy's
- This coupon takes an additional 10% off small appliances on this page.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 or more to bag free shipping.
- 14" carbon steel wok with Xylan nonstick coating and birchwood handles
- high dome lid with rolled edge
- bamboo spatula & recipe book
- Model: J21-9971
That's $12 under list, the best price we could find, and a great deal on a highly rated kitchen item you can use for years. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual purpose as Dutch oven with glass lid
- Model: 108132.03
Save 25 cents at checkout, making this the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- discreet pan hook
- made of nylon
- dishwasher safe
- heat resistant up to 392°F
- suitable for non-stick cookware
- Model: 10066
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- dishwasher safe
- oven safe
- 500°F max temperature
- ultra-nonstick ceramic coating
- Model: 1737
Find deep savings on a variety of furniture including tables, chairs, sofas, dressers, storage, and more. Plus, snag extra savings when you apply coupon code "FALL". Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
Items start at $2.24 after applying coupon code "FALL". Plus, that vast majority of items (141 out of 182) are at least 40% off before coupon. Shop Now at Macy's
- Plus, you'll earn $10 in Star Money with every $100 spent (for the free tier; Macy's card holders get $10 w/ every $50).
- Bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more, or choose store pick up (where available), to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Apply coupon code "FALL" to save extra on already discounted kitchen appliances and tools. (The coupon takes an extra 10% off appliances and an extra 25% off everything else.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders of $25 or more ship free; otherwise choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Save on over 2,800 discounted items, including clothing, handbags, jewelry, shoes, and bed and bath items. Narrow your selection using the discount range in the left hand sidebar. Shop Now at Macy's
- Get free shipping on orders over $25 or opt for in-store pickup where available; otherwise, you'll pay $10.95.
Sign In or Register