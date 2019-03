10" fry pan

2-quart covered saucepan

3-quart covered sauté pan

6-quart covered stockpot

15" roaster

two pot holders

Macy's offers the All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set bundled with the All-Clad Stainless Steel 15" Oval Baker & Pot Holder Set forwith. (The second item appears in cart.) That's tied with last month's mention, a $500 total savings, and the best price we've seen. Together, this bundle includes: