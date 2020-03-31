Open Offer in New Tab
All Birds Shoes
Buy a pair, give a pair to healthcare workers
free shipping

Take advantage of this opportunity to give back to those in the community that are giving so much of themselves to us at this difficult time. Shop Now

Tips
  • All these orders qualify for free shipping.
  • You can either buy a pair for yourself and automatically supply a pair to someone in the healthcare community, or you can just donate a specially priced pair to a healthcare professional.
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Shoes
