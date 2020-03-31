Buy a pair, give a pair to healthcare workers

Personalize your DealNews Experience
Take advantage of this opportunity to give back to those in the community that are giving so much of themselves to us at this difficult time. Shop Now
In response to COVID-19, Crocs is offering a free pair of Crocs shoes for Healthcare workers. There is a daily limit, and it is met fairly quickly, but is expected to continue replenishment. The next date for availability is expected at 12 p.m. ET Monday. Shop Now at Crocs
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
With the newfound joy of all-day PJ's, why shuffle around the house in your socks? Save at least $26 on a range of styles.
Update: Prices now start at $21. Shop Now at Clarks
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Reminisce about simpler times where wagons were both simultaneously hardy enough to ford across a river and weak enough to break an axle. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
