Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Alienware m17 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 17" Gaming Laptop w/ 256GB SSD & 6GB GPU
$1,200 $1,400
free shipping

That's $200 off, $200 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen for this build. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • sold by Dell via Rakuten
  • coupon code "DELL200" bags this price
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB + 8GB SSHD with 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 6GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "DELL200"
  • Expires 9/19/2019
1 comment
jeffcox91
This listing has an RTX 2060, not 2070. This would be an unbelievable listing for a new computer with a 2070.
2 hr 26 min ago