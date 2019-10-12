Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the included $84 in Rakuten points, that's $184 under our mention from two weeks ago, a savings of $884, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the included $200 Visa Gift Card, that's a savings of $950. Buy Now at Dell Home
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $750 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less two weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $479.99. Buy Now at HP
Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $298.79. Coupon code "LK37" cuts it to $283.55. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $2 under yesterday's mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $37.
Update: The price has increased to $29.74 after coupon. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
