Rakuten · 23 mins ago
Alienware m15 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" Laptop w/ 8GB GPU
$1,400 w/ $84 Rakuten points $2,200
free shipping

Thanks to the included $84 in Rakuten points, that's $184 under our mention from two weeks ago, a savings of $884, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Use coupon code "DELL20" to drop the price to $1,399.99.
  • You'll also get $83.94 back in Rakuten points.
  • It's sold by Dell via Rakuten.
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: wnorn5chm152h
  • Code "DELL20"
  • Expires 10/12/2019
    Published 28 min ago
