Alienware m15 Coffee Lake 16" Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,320 $1,467
free shipping

That's $180 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Use coupon code "HCELEG" to get this price.
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "HCELEG"
  • Expires 2/29/2020
