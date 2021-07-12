Alienware M15 Ryzen 7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $1,180

Save $420 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on laptops from Asus, Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more. Prices start from $900. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Asus ROG Strix G15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (low by $249).
With discounts up to half off, it's the best sale we've seen all year. Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Inspiron 15 3000 15.6" Core i3 Laptop with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD for $429 (a savings of $121).
Apply coupon code "DNEWS580721" to further cut the price; most eBay sellers charge over $200. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
That's a savings of $585. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
That's $171 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 12GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $111 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $764 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c5112so
Thanks to the included $125 gift card, it's the lowest price we could find by $345. Buy Now at Dell Home
- The gift card will appear in the "show savings" section at checkout. It will arrive within 20 days from ship date via email and carries a 90-day expiration.
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- 240Hz refresh rate
- adaptive sync (Nvidia G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium)
- DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.0
- Model: AW2521HFL
Sign In or Register