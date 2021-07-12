Alienware M15 Ryzen 7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $1,180
Dell Technologies · 42 mins ago
Alienware M15 Ryzen 7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 3060 6GB GPU
$1,180 $1,600
free shipping

Save $420 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
