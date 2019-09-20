New
Alienware M15 Coffee Lake i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$969 $1,320
free shipping

That is $351 off list and the best we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Intel Coffee Lake i7-8750H 2.2GHz 6-Core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 60Hz IPS display
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB Hybrid HDD w/ 8GB SSHD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: AWm15-7059SLV-PUS
