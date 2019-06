Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Alienware AW2518H 24.5" 1080p 240Hz LED Nvidia G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $455.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $74 and within $6 of the best deal we've seen on this model. (We saw it for $350 outright in October.) Buy Now