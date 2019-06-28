New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 43 mins ago
$1,360 w/ $408 in Rakuten points $1,780
free shipping
Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers its Alienware m15 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,359.99. Plus, you'll bag $407.70 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's a savings of $828 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 1TB hybrid drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 6 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Alienware Aurora R8 Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-Core PC w/ 512GB SSD
$1126 w/ $200 Visa prepaid card $1,400
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz 6-Core Desktop PC for
$1,175.99. Plus, you'll bag a $200 Visa Prepaid Card. Accounting for that and free shipping, that's a savings of $424 and the best price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "50OFF699" now cuts it to $1,126.99. Buy Now
Update: Coupon code "50OFF699" now cuts it to $1,126.99. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processo
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 4 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
HP · 11 hrs ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$480 $1,250
free shipping
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $770 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ends Today
Rakuten · 11 hrs ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$335 w/ $50 Rakuten points
free shipping
Today only, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Plus, you'll bag $50.10 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ends Today
Rakuten · 13 hrs ago
Apple MacBook Pro Crystalwell i7 Quad 15" Laptop
$1,500 w/ $255 Rakuten Points $1,900
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $1,499.99. Plus, you'll get $254.83 in Rakuten Super Points and free shipping. Thanks to the points, that's tied with last month's mention, a total savings of $655, and the lowest price we've seen for a new 256GB SSD model. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-4770HQ 2.2GHz Crystalwell quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB flash storage
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- macOS High Sierra
Rakuten · 13 hrs ago
Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle
$250 w/ $35 in Rakuten Points $250
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $229.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cut that to $189.95. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in April.
Update: You'll now get $34.35 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Update: You'll now get $34.35 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Features
- disc brakes
- himano derailleurs and shifters
- front and rear shock absorbers
Rakuten · 13 hrs ago
Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet
$239 w/ $42 in Rakuten Points $300
free shipping
Gamer Candy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet for $278.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $238.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $300.
Update: You'll now get $41.70 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Update: You'll now get $41.70 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Features
- measures 46" x 23" x 19”
- incl. Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Clevr 20" Teak Wood Folding Shower Bench
$128 w/ $19 in Rakuten Points $220
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Clevr 20" Teak Wood Folding Shower Bench for $159.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $127.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: You'll now get $19.05 in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Update: You'll now get $19.05 in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Alienware Aurora 9th-Gen i7 8-Core PC w/ 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$1,850 $2,230
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $1,899.99 with free shipping. That's $330 off and the lowest price we could find.
The price now falls to $1849.99 via coupon code "50OFF699". Buy Now
The price now falls to $1849.99 via coupon code "50OFF699". Buy Now
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Alienware Coffee Lake i7 6-Core PC w/ 8GB GPU
$1,666 w/ $200 Visa gift card $2,130
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,665.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,616.99. With free shipping and thanks to the gift card, that's $198 under our mention from four days ago, a total savings of $713, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- To claim the gift card, complete this online form.
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM 1TB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell Alienware 25" 1080p 240Hz LED Nvidia G-Sync Display w/ $100 Visa GC
$456 $700
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Alienware AW2518H 24.5" 1080p 240Hz LED Nvidia G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $455.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $74 and within $6 of the best deal we've seen on this model. (We saw it for $350 outright in October.) Buy Now
Tips
- To claim the gift card, complete this online form.
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 240Hz native refresh rate with 1ms response time
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub
- DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: AW2518H
Sign In or Register