Alienware M15 Coffee Lake i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop
$1,160 $1,360
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Alienware m15 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,359.99. Coupon code "DELL200" cuts that price to $1,159.99. With free shipping, that's $200 under our expired mention from five days ago (which included $408 Rakuten points), a savings of $200, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS LCD display
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 1TB hybrid drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "DELL200"
  • Expires 7/8/2019
