New
Rakuten · 33 mins ago
Alienware Kaby Lake i7 6-Core 17" 1440p Laptop w/ 8GB GPU, 256GB SSD
$1,470 w/ $15 Rakuten points $2,510
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Alienware 17 R5 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 17.3" 1440p Gaming Laptop for $1,529.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $1,469.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $14.69 in Rakuten points, that's a savings of $1,055 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Kaby Lake 6-core processor
  • 17.3" 2560x1440 Nvidia G-Sync LCD
  • 16GB RAM
  • 256GB M.2 SSD + 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Nividea GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics
  • Tobii Eye-tracking
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: dkcwcflg033
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 6/19/2019
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Dell
Core i7 Gaming 17 inch 17.3 inch Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register