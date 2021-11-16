Save on select gaming headsets and keyboards. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Alienware AW510K Wired Mechanical Cherry MX Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 (low by $15).
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on mechanical keyboards, mice, headphones, microphones, and webcams. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone for $69.99 ($30 off).
While this is indeed the list price for this item, it's a sure sell-out risk. If you want to snag one of these controllers before the SEGA Genesis library of games joins the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack, this is your chance! Buy Now at Nintendo
- Requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership to purchase.
- Shipping adds a flat $6.99 fee.
- full-sized controller
- includes USB-A to USB-C charging cable
That's the lowest outright price we've seen at $10 under our October mention, and the best deal we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7.1 channels
- retractable boom mic
- 20Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- Model: AW510H Light
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
- This item is expected for release on November 9, but it's still displayed as a preorder.
- textured trigger grip
- racing-inspired custom bottom and side dimple grip patterns
- color-shifting hybrid D-pad
- first transparent yellow controller body
- 3.5mm headphone jack
Take up to $900 off iPhone 13 Pro with activation and trade-in, up to $500 off MacBook Pro, and up to $150 off select models of the iPad Pro. Plus, get up to a $460 Best Buy gift card with trade-ins of qualifying iPads (pictured), and save on Apple Watch, AirPods, Powerbeats, HomePod, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It' a savings of $200 off list. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17" 2560x1600 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: i7706-7821SLV-PUS
We're not finding it in stock at other major retailers, and it's $600 less than reputable 3rd party sellers charge. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: Q528EH-202.BL
Sign In or Register