Alienware Aurora R8 Coffee Lake 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 6GB GPU
$1,019 w/ $255 Rakuten points $1,330
Dell via Rakuten offers the Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz 6-Core Gaming Desktop for $1,079.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $1,019. Plus, you'll bag $254.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's a savings of $566 and the best price we could find (or $316 less than what you'd pay at Dell directly). Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 2TB hard drive w/ 128GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
