Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$1,019 w/ $255 Rakuten points $1,330
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers the Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz 6-Core Gaming Desktop for $1,079.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $1,019. Plus, you'll bag $254.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's a savings of $566 and the best price we could find (or $316 less than what you'd pay at Dell directly). Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 2TB hard drive w/ 128GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 17 hrs ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC
$360 w/ $22 in Rakuten Points $500
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $359.99. Plus, you'll also receive $21.54 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $162 off list and $73 less than you pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 4 hrs ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $928
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 2 hrs ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Coffee Lake i3 Quad Micro PC
$429 $713
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.1GHz Micro Desktop PC for $429 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $17, although we saw it for $10 less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8100T 3.1GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat
$6 $6
free shipping
That Daily Deal via Rakuten offers the Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat for $6.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $5.52. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
- available in one size fits most
- ships in tan, blue, or gray (chosen at random)
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Alienware M15 Coffee Lake i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop
$1,160 $1,360
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Alienware m15 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,359.99. Coupon code "DELL200" cuts that price to $1,159.99. With free shipping, that's $200 under our expired mention from five days ago (which included $408 Rakuten points), a savings of $200, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 1TB hybrid drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 hrs ago
Alienware m15 6-Core 16" Gaming Laptop w/ 8GB GPU
$1,700 $2,410
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware m15 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,699.99 with free shipping. That's $710 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM
- 256GB SSD, 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
