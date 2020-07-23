It's $360 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700K 5.1GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Expires 7/23/2020
Published 58 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Between a combination of timed doorbusters and applicable coupon codes (listed near each system's price), you can save up to $2,159 on over a dozen laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
It's $500 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $12 less than our mention from May after combining the $20 on-page clip coupon with code "10ZBS7WH" for a total savings of $43. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yimi-Tech via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron N3450 1.1GHz Apollo Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- 4 USB 3.0 ports & 2 HDMI ports
- Windows 10 Pro
Save up to 50% off a variety of products, including laptops, desktops, and monitors. Even better, select items may be eligible for further discounts via the coupons and deal listed below. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- 35% off the list price via coupon code "SAVE35" on select business PCs and Workstations.
- $50 off Inspiron and XPS PCs $699+. via "50OFF699".
- 5% off select PCs when you finance.
- Exclusions apply.
It's $721 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $12 less than our previous mention and the best we could find by at least $28 today. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 250-page tray capacity
- 2-sided printing
- up to 24ppm
- copies and scans
- Model: MC3224dwe
It's $585 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10210U 4.2GHz Comet Lake CPU
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 memory
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
