Dell Technologies · 58 mins ago
Alienware Aurora R11 Comet Lake i7 Gaming Desktop w/ 8GB GPU
$1,700 $2,060
free shipping

It's $360 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i7-10700K 5.1GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
