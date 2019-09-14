New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Alienware Area-51M 9th-Gen i7 8-Core 17" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,660 w/ $415 Rakuten points $2,050
free shipping

Thanks to the included $414.75 in Rakuten points, that's a savings of $805 and lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive with 8GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: WNser7cr5101H
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
