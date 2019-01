Brown mechanical keys

anti-ghosting and N-key rollover on all keys

5 programmable macro key functions with software recording

AlienFX RGB ambient lighting

3 adjustable leg angles

Massdrop offers the Alienware Advanced Programmable Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in Black forplusfor shipping. That's $1 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $6.) All 113 keys are programmable. Deal ends January 27. Features include:Note: This item is expected to ship on February 15.