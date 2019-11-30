Open Offer in New Tab
Ends Today
Rakuten · 14 mins ago
Alienware 34" Curved G-Sync Gaming Monitor
$580 $680
free shipping

Best price we've seen; low by $70, but most stores charge well over $700. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
  • Coupon code ""ANT100F" bags this price
Features
  • 3440x1440 (WQHD) native resolution
  • 120Hz native refresh rate w/ Nvidia G-Sync support
  • DisplayPort & HDMI
  • 4 USB 3.0 ports
  • height-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
  • Model: AW3418DW
Details
Comments
  • Code "ANT100F"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 14 min ago
