eBay · 1 hr ago
Alienware 34" 21:9 Curved G-Sync LED LCD Gaming Monitor
$625 $1,078
free shipping

That's $15 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $25, although most retailers charge at least $789.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
  • 3440x1440 (WQHD) native resolution
  • 120Hz native refresh rate w/ Nvidia G-Sync support
  • DisplayPort & HDMI
  • 4 USB 3.0 ports
  • height-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
  • Model: AW3418DW
  • Published 5 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
