eBay · 56 mins ago
Alienware 25" LCD Gaming Monitor
$295 $500
Save $51 over than the next lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Antonline via eBay.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 240Hz refresh rate & 1ms response time
  • AMD FreeSync
  • 4 USB 3.0 ports, DisplayPort, & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: AW2518HF
