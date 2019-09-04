Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dell via Rakuten, offers its Alienware 24.5" 1080p 240Hz TN Gaming Monitor for $279.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $237.99. With free shipping, that's $42 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's $28 under the best deal we could find from Dell direct.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Alienware m17 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 17.3" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Epic Silver for $1,599.99 with free shipping. That's $525 off and the second-lowest price we've seen. (It was $100 less in July.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Alienware m15 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,391.59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $308. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Platinum Grey for $379.99. Coupon code "LEN57" cuts it to $322.99. Plus, you'll receive $38.64 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $346 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct. Deal ends September 4. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Coffee Lake i7 Gaming Desktop PC for $1,518.99. Coupon code "AW150AFF" cuts that to $1,371.99. With free shipping, that's $883 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $1,299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $570 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 3.7GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $1,322.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,273.99. With free shipping, that's $731 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
