New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Alienware 25" 1080p Gaming Display
$238
free shipping

Dell via Rakuten, offers its Alienware 24.5" 1080p 240Hz TN Gaming Monitor for $279.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $237.99. With free shipping, that's $42 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's $28 under the best deal we could find from Dell direct.) Buy Now

Tips
  • Today only, you get $14.22 in Rakuten points. You must be signed in to get the points.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 240Hz refresh rate & 1ms response time
  • AMD FreeSync
  • 4 USB 3.0 ports, DisplayPort, & 2 HDMI inputs
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 9/4/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Alienware
Gaming Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register