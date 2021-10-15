Apply code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get the best price we could find by $20. You must add 2 to the cart to use this code. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by As Seen On TV via eBay.
- each box contains 3 rolls (49-ft. total)
- flexible
- cut to length
- peel and stick adhesive backing
Apply coupon code "30XRZATD" for a savings of at least $5. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several sizes from 8" to 24".
- Sold by Domisl via Amazon.
- 304 stainless steel
- includes mounting screws
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
It's $2 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5 gallon per minute
- replacement aerator for Moen faucets
- Model: 101010
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
Sign In or Register