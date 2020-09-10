Have a Halloween Hitch-fest with some of the best films from his long career. (It's also $106 off list.) Buy Now at Vudu
- films include The Birds, Vertigo, Psycho, and Rear Window
Published 57 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Whether you're looking for trash or treasure, free Sling TV has plenty of both. Stream movies and TV free of charge, with titles including Silk Stalkings and Shark Zone. Shop Now
- Watch on Android devices, computers, streaming media players, or Smart TVs.
That's a $15 savings. Shop Now
- An account must be created from an Android device to get this deal. A coupon code for a 3-month subscription will be emailed to you.
- After the trial period, the subscription will auto renew at $4.99/mo. unless canceled.
- movies, TV shows, news, and sports from NBC Universal
The two big takeaways here are that a) this screen-sharing feature is free, and b) Yahoo is still a thing. Shop Now
- Geographic restrictions may apply.
- invite up to three friends to join your "room"
- stream using the Yahoo Sports on your phone or tablet
Enroll and watch five hours of select Prime Video content to get rewarded with $5 towards Cheez-It products and a $5 Prime Video credit. Plus, you can enroll again each month for new rewards. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sign in and click the "Enroll Now" button to participate.
- Non-Prime customers can purchase or rent qualifying titles to participate.
- Content downloaded for offline viewing is not eligible for this promotion.
Rentals start at $2.99, or own from $7.99. Plus, select titles are two for $9.99 to own. Shop Now at Vudu
- movies, TV shows, and bundles
Titles on offer include Lord of the Rings: Extended Editions, Interstellar, Detective Pikachu, Doctor Who, and Labyrinth. Shop Now at Vudu
- A range of movies, bundles, and TV series to save on.
